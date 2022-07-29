Quality cows on offer at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 306 head for the fortnightly fatstore sale held at Monto on Wednesday.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas along with the Boyne Valley.
A good run of quality cows came to hand along with a mixed quality yarding of weaners and feeders.
Brangus bull account GK Knight sold to 240.2c at 605kg for $1453.21.
Charbray cows account GP and WA Coulston sold to 275.2c at 680kg for $1871.36.
Santa heifers account Kyntyre Partnership sold to 334.2c at 520kg for $1737.84.
Brahman steers account PL, JL and J Pownall sold to 364.2c at 475kg for $1731.47.
Droughtmaster cross steers account SP and HO Mossman sold to 538.2c at 307kg for $1653.74.
Droughtmaster cross steers account of Ashenhurst Partnership sold to 516.2c at 257kg for $1329.22.
Droughtmaster heifers account of Coominglah Grazing sold to 380c at 352kg for $1339.50.
Charbray heifers account of MD Louttit sold to 391.2c at 246kg for $964.96.
