Charbray cows sell to 275c at 680kg for $1871 at Monto

July 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Quality cows on offer at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 306 head for the fortnightly fatstore sale held at Monto on Wednesday.

