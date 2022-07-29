Goondiwindi has been selected as the host town for the 2023 Bush Councils Convention, where more than 100 delegates will attend the bi-annual event.
With the postponed 2021 convention wrapping up in Barcaldine this week, the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) announced Goondiwindi as next year's chosen destination.
Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg said he was looking forward to welcoming rural, remote and regional councillors to the region for the 2023 event.
"I'm delighted by the announcement that Goondiwindi will host the three-day convention next year," he said.
"Goondiwindi is a wonderful example of a progressive, innovative and thriving Queensland country town and we look forward to showcasing why we're known as 'Regional Australia at its Best'."
Councillor Springborg said hosting duties were a great privilege, noting the financial benefits for the chosen region, given the 2019 convention, which was held in Roma, was reported to inject more than $100,000 into the host town.
"With upwards of 100 delegates likely to gather in Goondiwindi for three or four nights, it's great news for our local hotels, cafes, pubs and restaurants, and shops," he said.
"This is just one example of state-level or even national functions and events that the region should be attracting to drive opportunities for stimulating our local businesses and economy.
"We are very fortunate here in Goondiwindi to have the kinds of facilities and services that allow us to successfully host a big event such as this."
Cr Springborg also acknowledged the opportunity that the event provided for member councils to discuss and find solutions to major issues affecting rural communities, such as roads, water, and infrastructure.
"The LGAQ has put on an informative and productive event here in Barcaldine for 2022, with great opportunities for shared learnings and collaboration between regional councils," he said.
"I want to thank the LGAQ for choosing the Goondiwindi Region and look forward to the 2023 event in Goondiwindi to discuss the shared challenges and opportunities facing regional councils today."
Dates and details of the 2023 convention will be announced later this year.
