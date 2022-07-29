Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Goondiwindi chosen as location for 2023 Bush Councils Convention

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 29 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goondiwindi will host the 2023 Bush Councils Convention. Picture: Tim Bateup

Goondiwindi has been selected as the host town for the 2023 Bush Councils Convention, where more than 100 delegates will attend the bi-annual event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.