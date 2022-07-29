A farmer and spirit maker near Stanthorpe is giving the big beverage companies a run for their money, winning international attention for her first batch of vodka.
But it's not any old vodka - instead of using wheat or potato, Debra Spence at Conrad Distillery at The Summit makes her spirits by 'rescuing grapes' - sourcing unwanted fruit from local vineyards and bottling them using recycled Australian glass.
The unique drop was awarded the double gold medal and runner up for best vodka at the inaugural International Women's Spirits Competition this year.
"Personally, I was hoping for a highly commended. I was up against people who have been doing it for years. I was extremely chuffed," Mrs Spence said.
"With grapes, you get a soft, fruity taste. If you use wheat, it's more like a dough taste, and potato gives you a bit more starchy taste."
The award has opened doors for the boutique business, picking up a US distributor with a 20,000 bottle order destined for New York.
It's an unusual path for the former defence force worker and her surveyor husband William, but with a family hailing from a cattle property at Upper Corindi near Coffs Harbour, she couldn't resist the allure of farm life.
So in 2019, they left their day jobs in Chinchilla, bought an old pear farm at Stanthorpe and had a distillery built two years later.
"There's something about farms that I love, so getting back on the land is something we always wanted. Plus, I always wanted to do distilling," she said.
They came up with the idea to use grapes for their vodka, gin and liqueur after talking with local vineyard owners whose grapes were tainted with smokey flavours from the bushfires.
"When the grapes are crushed, that comes out into the wines. Our method of triple distilling actually removes those tannins," Mrs Spence said.
"We wanted to develop something so that if the local wineries had a problem, instead of putting their grapes in landfill or burying them, they could send it to us and get paid a bit of money and we make great spirits out of it."
While some vineyards were hesitant at first, the spirit maker now has a list of regulars.
"The word is slowly spreading. I think some were sitting back to make sure that I could actually do what I said, which is fair enough. It's a bit out there," she said.
"Vats, holding containers - whatever they tell me it's in, I just work out how to transport it. I've got a good old Ford ute and a good pump and off we go."
The distillery is moving to a more self-sufficient model, establishing their own vines last year, and while there have been setbacks, it's now just part of being farmers.
"All 700 vines drowned, so we'll start again next year. That's what farming's about," Mrs Spence said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
