WELL developed 522 hectare (1290 acre) Goovigen district grazing and fattening property Brentwood is noted for its quality soils, assured water, and excellent structural improvements.
Located about 5km from Goovigen and 45km north west of Biloela and the property is in three adjoining freehold titles.
Brentwood will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Biloela on August 24.
About 80 per cent of the property is brigalow and softwood scrub, with about 16ha of ridge country that contains a gravel pit. There is also a small section of blackbutt, rosewood and narrow leaf ironbark in the south western corner of the property.
Water is a feature. There is a large dam on a major catchment, an equipped bore. There are also two other unused bores, two dams - one of which is spring fed - and seasonal water in a creek.
Centrepiece to the property is the executive style homestead which overlooks the property and surrounding Callide Valley farmlands to the coastal ranges.
The lowset brick veneer home has wrap around verandahs is situated in an elevated position with 270 degree views. The large four bedroom family residence constructed by constructed by Swift Brothers, Biloela, also has an internal two bay carport, enclosed workshop and storage area designed for a coldroom.
A grass tennis court with lights is located adjacent to the house, expansive lawns with an automated pop up sprinkler system supplied by the dam.
A second residence, which is rented to a local family, is also located on the property. There are also two sheds.
Brentwood is divided into six main paddocks and three smaller paddocks with a lane to the cattle yards servicing all of the paddocks.
Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural.
