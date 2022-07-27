Australia's hay and silage producers and all those along the fodder supply chain gathered in Toowoomba this week after three years for the national conference.
Hosted by the Australian Fodder Industry Association, the event kicked off with a welcome function on Monday evening before launching into a two-day conference with a trade hall and will culminate in a post-conference tour.
The event featured a full two-day program which included presentations from leading hay producers around the country, an update on the oaten hay and national oat breeding program, and the national hay quality awards.
Interactive panel discussions on topics such as healthy humans equals healthy business, innovation, future fodder, and regional communities delivered a diverse and interesting event.
There were also product launches, a 'new kids on the block' session talking to fodder industry newcomers and two 'nuts and bolts' sessions focused on tips for securing and retaining skilled staff and cyber security for businesses.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
