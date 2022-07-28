Eagles Rest offers bay views

EAGLES Rest offers privacy and a connection with nature, overlooking Redland Bay and the Moreton Bay Islands beyond.
Described as one of the highest points in Redland Bay, the 12.5 hectare (31 acre) property is surrounded by rural and acreage properties and is close to amenities at Victoria Point.
Advertisement
From the impressive secured entry and along the tall pine tree-lined driveway is a 700m drive, arriving at the elevated home site.
The house is perched about 100m above sea level on a large flat block with an easterly frontage and panoramic views.
Marketing agent Rhondda Arentz, Ray White Rural, said architectural designs drafted for the renovation of the existing dwelling, suggest the potential to add considerable value to the property.
An additional level would deliver views north to Cleveland and south to the Gold Coast.
Contact Rhondda Arentz, 0411 709 887, Ray White Rural Brisbane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.