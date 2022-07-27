High production South Burnett irrigation farm

GLENELLE, a highly productive 55 hectare (135 acre) farm in the South Burnett's a tightly held Moffatdale region is being offered for first time since the 1950s.
The property located close to Bjelke-Petersen Dam has been successfully operated by three generations of Kapernick family and is focused on Katambora Rhodes grass hay and seed grass production.
Advertisement
Glenelle's fertile soils and water assets also lend themselves to other ventures including cropping and livestock fattening.
The freehold property in two titles has excellent deposits of heavy, black soil alluvial flats along the Barambah Creek, with drilling reports showing up to 2m of topsoil.
Sections are also used in a solid-set irrigation cell grazing program. Pastures include Rhodes grass, paspalum, rye grass, wynn cassia, blue grass, kikuyu, white clover, arrow leaf clover, prairie grass, vetch and chicory.
The 26ha of alluvial flats are currently sown with kraken barley.
Glenelle has a 100 megalitre water harvesting licence from a 2km frontage to Barambah Creek. There are also five irrigation bores and a 54ML storage dam.
The farm is producing about 1200 round bales a cut during summer and some 900 cereal hay round bales a year on average.
Improvements include a spacious, three-bedroom Queenslander homestead with traditional features including a decorative horsehair plaster high ceilings. There is also more than 1000 square metres of shedding. 1700sq m of hardstand.
South Burnett property Glennelle will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on August 26.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, and Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.