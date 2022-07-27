A large buying panel was present at the Roma store sale on Tuesday, with a huge crowd also in attendance to watch state final of the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition being held at the conclusion of the sale.
A yarding of 3670 was highlighted by an improvement in the cow market, while both steers and heifers eased across the board, particularly in the feeder weight market.
Vendors John and Judie Sorensen, Beaumont, Roma, were making the most of the demand for cows, selling 22 Charolais cross and nine Hereford cross cows for an average of 323.76c/kg, weighing 682.26kg to return $2208.87 per head.
Mr Sorrensen had attended the sale for the previous three weeks and been monitoring the market, deciding that cow prices were firm enough to sell at this week's sale, despite the easing prices across other categories.
Top X agent Cody Close said there was consistency in the market this week, and plenty of interest from buyers, particularly with a few new players in the cow market.
"There was a good yarding with some runs of quality cattle and a lot of interest in the buying panel with people there for the competition," he said.
"Prices for weaner steers and weaner heifers are still holding up and prices for cows lifted there yesterday, which was a great welcome with two new meatworks buyers in the game to."
In the breakdown from Meat and Livestock Australia analysts; steers under the 200kg weight mark made to 570.2c/kg and averaged 550c/kg, down by 77c on last week, while those under 280kg topped at 618.2c/kg and averaged 559c/kg.
Steers under 330kg sold to restockers for a top of 588.2c/kg and an average of 518c/kg, easing by 54c, while those under 400kg made to 532.2c/kg and averaged 485c/kg, down by 50c.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 522.2c/kg and averaged 481c/kg, down by 25c, with those under 280kg also easing by 32c, reaching a top of 522.2c/kg and an average of 483c/kg.
Heifers under 330kg sold to restockers for a top of 456.2c/kg and an average of 449c/kg, down by 31c, while those under 400kg also sold to restockers, easing by 26c to top at 434.2c/kg and average 425c/kg.
Heavyweight steers were on par with last week, making to 484.2c/kg and averaging 435c/kg, as were heavyweight heifers, topping at 490.2c/kg and averaging 457c/kg.
Heavyweight prime cows rose by 23c, topping at 339.2c/kg and averaging 324c/kg, while heavyweight bulls were much the same, reaching a top of 2502c/kg and an average of 235.2c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $1420 per unit.
