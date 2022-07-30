If you thought online dating apps were the only way to meet your future spouse, then this couple are proof that old school tactics still work.
Billy Jupp and Annabel Underwood were married at Goonoo Goonoo Station in Tamworth, NSW, on February 25 by Uralla celebrant Annabelle Walsh.
Advertisement
So how did a boy from Research in Victoria and a girl from St George, cross paths? A blind date of course.
The pair were set up by mutual friends in early April of 2019 while working in Tamworth.
It was only fair that their wedding took place in the north west NSW town, with family and friends travelling to the prestigious wedding venue.
"Both of us were from the land originally and wanted to share the beauty of Goonoo Goonoo with family from both Victoria and Queensland," the couple said.
Their photos were captured by Anna Tomlinson of Toowoomba with hair and makeup handled by Glamour Empire in Tamworth.
Dalby-based family friend Chris Williams handled the wedding cake while Hi Hilda from Quirindi was the wedding stylist.
Flowers by Adelaide, also from Quirindi, sorted the flowers while the men were dressed by Tony Barlow, Brisbane, Melinda O'Donoghue of Gurley handled the wedding dress and the bridesmaids wore Zimmerman.
The pair have since relocated to Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.