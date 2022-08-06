A uniformly high-calibre, poll-heavy selection of bulls has been catalogued for the 17th annual Moongana Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale being held at the Rolleston Selling Complex on Wednesday, August 31, from midday.
Moongana stud principals Cyril and Denise Gauld will offer 40 bulls on the day, of which 35 are polled.
"We'll be presenting an even draft represented by six sires, including the last sons to be offered by Moongana Harley (P), the first sons of 2019 Emerald Santa Gertrudis feature show junior champion, Moongana Magnitude (PP), and Moongana Manuka (P)," Mr Gauld said.
He said weight for age and temperament where the key criteria when they made their selection for the sale.
"These bulls haven't been overfed leading up to the sale either, so they'll be able to go out and perform in commercial and stud enterprises straight away."
Mr Gauld said the sale annually receives interest from buyers across all areas of Queensland.
"We have buyers attend from as far north as Burktown, and Hughenden, out to Moura and we always receive very good support locally."
This year we're selling at the new selling complex at Rolleston for the first time and we have two new agents who are very enthusiastic about the sale.- Moongana Santa Gertrudis stud principal Cyril Gauld.
The Gauld family offered what they believed to be their "best draft in years" at the 2021 sale, in which 57 registered and herd bulls were offered with 49 bulls selling for an 86 per cent clearance and an overall sale average of $11,846 per head.
"I would've liked to have had a better clearance, however it was a very good value for money sale even with our average increasing by $3079/head on 2020."
"This year we're selling at the new selling complex at Rolleston for the first time and we have two new agents who are very enthusiastic about the sale."
The Gaulds have been preparing their sale bulls on oats in highly adverse seasonal conditions.
"It has been an extremely wet season. It's very boggy on our heavy black soil. Since the rain started in October last year we've had 1100mm. Our average over the previous four years for the same period was 312mm. Despite this the bulls are looking good, and we're proud of the lots we've catalogued for the sale."
All bulls selected for the sale will have passed their motility and morphology tests, and will have weights, daily weight gains, eye muscle, fat scans and scrotal measurement available on the supplementary sheet on sale day. They've up-to-date vaccinations for 7 in 1, 3 Day Sickness, 3 Germ Blood and Vibrio, and have been Horn Poll tested. All bulls are tested free of being persistently infected carriers of Pesti Virus.
The Gaulds are offering free delivery to saleyards, showgrounds and clearing dips at Springsure, Emerald, Injune, Roma, and Moura.
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person on the day can livestream the proceedings and bid online through the Elite Livestock Auctions platform.
Inspections of the sale draft are welcome any time via appointment with the Gaulds.
"We look forward to seeing you at Rolleston."
For pre-sale enquiries please contact Mark Duthie, GDL, 0448 016 950, Sam Clarke, GDL, 0429 518 218 or Gavin Colwell, CQ Livestock & Property, 0409 820 820. To make an appointment to inspect the sale draft please contact Cyril and Denise Gauld on 0429 620 243 or gauldcd@gmail.com
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
