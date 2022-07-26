Spotting the Angus advantage

A DOZEN years ago, or thereabouts, Victorian stock agent Graham Costello found himself in Queensland looking for prime Angus genetics.
Clients from all over wanted better performance from respective herds and Mr Costello, director of Costello Rural at Corryong, is a man with a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation for Angus cattle.
More to the point he knew where to head to fill the brief.
So he ventured north to Miles, on the western side of the Darling Downs not too far from Drillham where the Raff family ran their cattle back in the day.
It was there among the line of Raff Angus bulls Mr Costello tapped a rich vein.
"The Angus breed is very acceptable," Mr Costello's son Justin, also a stock agent with the family enterprise, said.
"We discovered long ago the Angus are suited to the climate in most areas and basically the people that buy cattle through us come from Tasmania all the way up to Queensland.
"They find this breed suits their every purpose and with Raff bulls dad found just what he wanted and what the clients needed."
Justin Costello speaks highly of the advantages producers extract from using Angus genetics, claiming the cattle simply "fit" the market.
"The performance is there for all to see," he said.
"Different buyers look for different aspects in the Angus but basically they're looking for the performance and structure of the animal and the bulls we buy from Raff Angus give us a little bit more presence in the yard because they are big framed animals, stand up well and perform really well on feed.
"A major advantage with the Angus is the ability to change lines. You can definitely look at your fat and muscle in marbling and all that.
Different buyers look for different aspects in the Angus but basically they're looking for the performance and structure of the animal.- Justin Costello, Costello Rural Corryong
"But what Andrew has been able to do is is give performance for a grass-fed driven market.
"Producers are buying the genetics and looking to breed breeders and breed positive income cattle and our clients have been able to have higher weaner turn off weights by using these cattle
"Over the years you can't keep using the same families so we've we've been able to trust Andrew's program even though we might not have heard about some of the bulls that have come in from the UK yet they have arrived and proven to be very productive."
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
