Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Curated Plate event cancelled over FMD concerns

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock

A key event planned for an upcoming Sunshine Coast food festival has been cancelled due to foot and mouth disease concerns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.