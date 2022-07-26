Queensland Country Life
Yearling steers 280-30kg make to 538c, average 527c at Toowoomba

July 26 2022 - 6:00am
Market improves for heavy yearling steers at Toowoomba

A return to some heavy falls of rain across parts of the supply area reduced the number of stock at Toowoomba by half the previous week's level down to 187 head.

