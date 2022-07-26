Market improves for heavy yearling steers at Toowoomba

A return to some heavy falls of rain across parts of the supply area reduced the number of stock at Toowoomba by half the previous week's level down to 187 head.
Export buyer attendance was good however not all made purchases. The usual feed and trade buyers plus restockers were present.
Advertisement
A lift in the standard of the medium and heavy weight yearling steers to restockers improved average prices. Light weight yearling steers and most classes of yearling heifers could not maintain the levels of the previous week. A small selection of cows sold in price according to quality.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 482c to average 473c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range made to 538c to average 527c/kg. A consignment of well bred heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 483c and made to 486c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 404c to average 400c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 396c to 430c/kg.
The best of the cows made to 290c with some over condition classes to 252c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1800/unit.
Best bulls returned $2192. Angus feeder steers weighing 490kg returned $2335. Four pens of Limousin steers a/c Bob Earl sold to 486c/kg to return $2455.
Charbray steers a/c Millard family, Ravensbourne, sold for 516c/kg to return $1825. Lightweight Hereford steers weighing 210kg returned $1010 a/c John Newton, Haden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.