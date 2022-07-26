Heifers 280-330kg show strongest results online

With a total of 12,387 head offered, AuctionsPlus cattle offerings were back 3 per cent last week, with significant price declines across the young steer lines and proven breeders.
Prices across heavier steer and heifer categories eased considerably while clearance rates also reflected a cautious market.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $107 lower, at $1550, with a 58pc clearance rate for the 1546 head offered.
From Muttaburra, a line of 136 Santa Gertrudis/Brahman steers weighing 208kg lwt returned $1390/head, sold to a buyer from Ashbourne, SA.
It was harder going for the 280-330kg steer lines, averaging $1630/head, down $170. Declines got larger with the weight categories, with 330-400kg steers back $208, averaging $1847/head, with the 20pc clearance rate for the 1016 head clearly demonstrating the hesitancy within the market at the moment.
From Boondooma, a line of Angus/Charbray steers weighing 354kg lwt, aged seven to nine months, returned $1900/head.
The young heifer market was mixed, with some price rises through the mid-weights, as 200-280kg lines averaged $49 lower, at $1352/head.
From Wallumbilla North, a line of 20 Droughtmaster heifers aged eight to 10 months weighing 279kg lwt returned $1900/head.
Heifers 280-330kg showed the strongest result, with a 67pc clearance rate for the 815 head offered. Prices lifted $140, to average $1751/head.
Heifers 330-400kg jumped $351/head, with some excellent quality lines boosting the average, given the 42pc clearance rate for the limited 594 head offered.
PTIC heifers averageding $424 lower, at $2080/head. With 2401 PTIC heifers offered, the clearance rate was 31pc, while the 1417 PTIC cows registered a 24pc clearance rate.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb offerings increased 14pc last week, to 44,314 head.
Crossbred lambs had the largest lamb offering for the week, with 4394 head. Prices averaged $15 lower on the previous week, at $124/head, ranging from $96-152/head.
Merino wether lambs sold to steady interest, with the 3771 head reaching a 59pc clearance rate. Prices slipped $11 lower, to average $101/head, ranging from $66-135/head.
Quality lines of first-cross ewe lambs saw prices rise $106, averaging $262/head, with the 1672 head offering achieving a 62pc clearance rate.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes, with 9072 head offered, averaged $8 higher, at $193 head.
There was a large supply of SM shedding breed ewes offered, with the 5179 head averaging $240/head and reaching a 94pcclearance rate.
Merino wethers found steady buyer interest, with the 2110 head offered reaching a 91pc clearance rate. Ranging from $118-$125, prices averaged $122.
