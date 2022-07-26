Queensland Country Life
Heifers 280-330kg up $140 to average $1751/hd

July 26 2022 - 12:00am
Heifers 280-330kg show strongest results online

CATTLE

With a total of 12,387 head offered, AuctionsPlus cattle offerings were back 3 per cent last week, with significant price declines across the young steer lines and proven breeders.

