Check what's happening with plant root systems

By David McLean, Rcs Australia
July 30 2022 - 2:00am
Check out those roots

I was driving around with a mate on his station in the Pilbara recently. We were talking all things cattle, business, people and grass so I suggested we pull up and dig up a couple of plants. I was surprised to hear that he had never done this on his place before. We pulled up a number of times to see what was happening beneath our feet. To be more specific, we were looking at what was happening with the plant root systems.

