Downs Rugby's race towards Senior Finals: Super Saturday 1 on August 13 is heating up with only two regular season rounds to go. RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade Round 13 was highlighted with big scoring matches. Goondiwindi Emus had their eighth successive win away v Gatton Black Pigs with Emus' outside centre Michael Jamieson scoring two tries in their 69-10 victory. Will Gilbert earned three valuable Mal Eiby Medal best and fairest points. Goondiwindi are still atop the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup Ladder tied on 49 competition points with Toowoomba Rangers (second) split by Emus +193 for and against differential.