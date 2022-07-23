Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Performance Limousin sale debuts at Windera with $20,000 top price

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull Gold Crest Cutt Masta Rambo, offered by Darren and Shelly Hartwig, and purchased by Lawrence Hack. Pictures: Clare Adcock

The first Performance Limousin sale, held at Windera, forged ahead on Saturday despite the South Burnett region copping a battering with heavy rainfall and flooding the day before.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.