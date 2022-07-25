STEER prices were described as firm in value while prices for heifers slipped at the 3400 head Burnett Livestock and Realty's All Breeds Weaner Sale in Biggenden.
Highlights included a draft of Charolais/Droughtmaster-cross steers from Eumundi, which sold for 646c/kg live to return $1434-$1717.
Advertisement
F1 Charolais cross steers from Gaeta made 574c-600c/$1113-$1575. Charbray steers from Didcot sold for 610c/$1422. Charolais-cross steers from Biggenden hit 598c/$1764.
Other quality Charolais-cross steers from Mundubbera made 592c/$1569, with F1 Charolais-cross steers from Miriam Vale making 612c/$1265. Charolais-cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 596c/$1473.
Mount Perry bred F1 Simmental-cross steers went for 598c/$1626, with Simmental-cross steers from Ban Ban Spring making 604c/$1839. Simmental-cross steers from the Goodnight Scrub topped 570c/$1191. while F1 Simmental-cross steers from Yandaran made 614c/$1419.
Simbrah/Santa-cross steers from Booubyjan sold for 628c/$1322 with Simmental-cross steers from Gin Gin making 580c/$1856. Braford steers from Woowoonga sold for 554c/$1365.
Santa steers from Coalstoun Lakes made 568c/$1483, with Brooweena bred Santa steers selling for 550c/$1131. Santa/Charolais-cross steers from Gayndah made 540c/$1534, with Santa-cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 570c/$1306.
Woolooga bred Droughtmaster steers sold for 578c/$1396, with Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry making sold for 566c/$1413. Droughtmaster-cross steers from Gunalda made 560c/$1237. Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 548c/$1444.
F1 Angus-cross steers from Miriam Vale sold from 578-586c/$1260. Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 566c/$1524. Brangus steers from Biggenden made 566c/$1214. Brangus steers from Eidsvold sold for 580c/$1398.
Grey Brahman steers from Monduran sold for 540-550c/$1284. Red Brahman steers from Bundaberg sold for 518c/$1237. Grey Brahman steers from Childers sold for 524c/$1088.
Droughtmaster/Charolais-cross heifers from Eumundi sold for 480c/$1085-$1300, while Charolais-cross steers from Biggenden sold for 444c/$1288.
Childers bred Charolais-cross heifers made 450c/$1249, while F1 Charolais-cross heifers from Miriam Vale made 448c/$1030. F1 Charolais-cross heifers from Gayndah sold for 452c/$1130.
Simmental-cross heifers from Gin Gin made 440c/$1188 with Simmental-cross heifers from Tansey selling for 450c/$875. Simmental cross heifers from Woowoonga made 462c/$1180.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 494c/$1032, while Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Kenilworth made 442c/$1307.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.