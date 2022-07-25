Queensland Country Life
News

Biggenden: Weaner steers hold their value

Updated July 28 2022 - 8:17am, first published July 25 2022 - 3:00am
Brayden and Ashley Trigger, A&A Trigger Grazing, Biggenden, with a line of 41 Charbray steers that sold for 598.2c/kg or $1764/head Biggenden All Breeds Weaner Sale.

STEER prices were described as firm in value while prices for heifers were to a cheaper trend at the 3400 head Burnett Livestock and Realty's All Breeds Weaner Sale in Biggenden.

