THE recent ACM Sire Shootout has lead to one of the state's most prominent Droughtmaster breeders to snap up the top selling bull at Tycolah Poll Hereford stud's annual sale.
Mac and Gayle Shann, Centaur Park, Clermont, purchased the top selling bull for $46,000 after being impressed by what they saw during the Sire Shootout competition.
Advertisement
Friday's sale went on to average $15,775 for 40 bulls and the Tycolah Poll Hereford stud, Barraba, continued its trend of ongoing success as a supplier of seedstock and commercial whiteface cattle.
At last year's sale, the average for 31 bulls sold was $13,548, which was more than double the average of the 2020 sale, with a $6642 average for 28 of 31 bulls.
The first 10 bulls offered in the sale averaged $23,200.
Mr Shann, who has recently purchased Charolais bulls, spotted the two bulls that Tycolah had entered in the Sire Shootout and it gave him the idea to consider a change.
ACM is the publisher of The Land, Queensland Country Life, North Queensland Register, Stock and Land, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly, online and weekly agricultural newspapers.
"After watching them on the Shoot Out, I went to the Tycolah Facebook page and was really impressed with what I saw," Mr Shann said.
Read Also:
The Shanns bought Tycolah Terry, R017, which was sired by Tycolah Queenscliffe N029 and the sire of T Taree R011, which finished in the top 10 bulls in the Shoot Out.
Terry weighed 938 kilograms and is 22 months old, with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 133 square centimetres. It possessed great estimated breeding values (EBVs) for carcase weight (CWT) of +70 and a +6.4 for its birthweight EBV.
"He's an incredibly well-built bull and had plenty of muscle. If the calves from this bull's cross are the same quality, I think we'll really have something," Mr Shann said.
"His strength of head is also something I really liked."
Centaur Park also paid $14,000 for Tycolah Uralla, a 17-month-old son of Allendale Bingara K184. Mr Shann said while Uralla was "A bit of an insurance policy", he was confident both bulls would click well with his Droughtmaster breeders.
The second top price of $42,000 was paid by Elders Cooma on AuctionsPlus, for Tycolah Tully R073, another son of Allendale Bingara.
Tycolah stud co-principal Steve Crowley said Tully was one of his favourite bulls in the sale.
"He has great skin and hair, is a beautifully balanced bull out of a good breeding cow line."
Aged 20 months, Tully weighed 778kg and had an EMA of 115sq/cm and a +44 CWT EBV.
Advertisement
Okeview Pastoral, Rockview Scone has been busy at the Cascade and Bowen bulls sales earlier in the week and bought three bulls at Tycolah for $20,000, $10,000 and $10,000.
Ramsey and Bulmer, account Chris Whitney, Old Bonalbo bought Tycolah Trigger for $22,000 and Tycolah Tiktok for $10,000.
Crookwell-based Tarlee Herefords and Cloverlee Herefords paid $26,000 for a Koanui Techno 3062 son, Weetaliba Quarterback Q15. Tarlee principal Daniel Tarlington and his father Ken Ikin plan to use the bull for natural service and as a back sire for their artificial breeding program.
Mr Tarlington said his sons, Charlie and Hayden, were great Hereford enthusiasts and were part of the reason why the two studs had invested.
The top-priced heifer was Tycolah Pacette S005, sired by Tycolah Queenscliffe, bought by Nutrien Wagga Wagga on AuctionsPlus for $12,000. Pacette was part of the trio of Tycolah entries that won the sire's progeny group at this year's Royal Easter Show.
McCulloch Agencies Wauchope, account C and J Latimore, Wauchope were a volume buyer with six heifers averaging $6800.
Advertisement
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions, the auctioneer was Paul Dooley, and AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Read more in The Land and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.