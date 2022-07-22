THE Uebergang family's 563 hectare (1391 acre) freehold property Rayford Park has sold at a Resolute Property Group auction for $2.75 million.
Located on the Leichhardt Highway 20km south of Miles beside the Miles Airport, Rayford Park was offered with a 144 megalitre water allocation.
The sale price is equal to about $4885/ha ($1977/acre), including water.
Marketing agent Ben Forrest, Resolute Property Group, said there were five bidders at the auction, with the property selling to an undisclosed local buyer.
There is 200ha of developed cultivation with the balance of the property being grazing country.
The 144ML water allocation is from a 4km frontage to Dogwood Creek, which is part of the Condamine Balonne Tributaries Water Management Area.
Water is also supplied by dams with two solar pumps.
Improvements include a quality four bedroom Queenslander homestead and a two bedroom renovated cottage. There are also machinery and storage sheds.
There are also steel cattle yards.
The marketing of Rayford Park was hanlded by Ben Forrest and Grant Veivers, Resolute Property Group.
