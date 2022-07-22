Queensland Country Life
Miles property Rayford Park sold at auction

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
July 22 2022 - 9:00am
Resolute Property Group: The Uebergang family's 563 hectare freehold property Rayford Park has sold at auction.

THE Uebergang family's 563 hectare (1391 acre) freehold property Rayford Park has sold at a Resolute Property Group auction for $2.75 million.

