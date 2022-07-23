Queensland Country Life
Hoggets reach $172 top at weekly Warwick sheep sale

By Billy Jupp
July 23 2022 - 10:00pm
Recent wet weather impacted the quality of some offerings at last Wednesday's Warwick sheep sale. Picture: Billy Jupp

WET weather has caused prices to dip at this week's Warwick sheep sale, however hogget prices enjoyed a slight up tick, reaching a top of $172 a head.

Journalist

