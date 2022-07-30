The Bishop family has been crossing Limousin bulls over their Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmaster and Angus breeders for added bone and muscle, which is helping them achieve the shape they're after in the progeny.
Sam and Amy Bishop, run their operation in Cushnie, west of Wondai, with son Jack, while Sam's parents Dennis and Glenda help when they're away.
It was when the Bishops were transitioning from steers to breeders, in 2019, that they purchased their first Limousin bull.
"I gave the Limousin a go as the Limousin infused steers I used to purchase always grew well and finished heavy," Mr Bishop said.
The Bishops put their bulls in with their breeders from September to around January depending on the season.
"Our fertility rate this year was 100 per cent but it's usually well into the high 90s. I have in the past culled for fertility and temperament but we're currently happy with the breeding herd.
"We target the weaner market turning calves off at around nine months of age and I'm looking to achieve anything over 300kg at that age depending on the season."
To ensure they were only joining their breeders to high quality Limousin genetics the Bishops have been purchasing bulls from the Evans family, Jen-Daview Limousins, situated at Kingaroy in Queensland, since they started utilising the breed.
"The Jen-Daview bulls tend to be a softer, more fleshy style of bull which I like over the traditional style of Limousin. However, they always have great length and structure as well as a great temperament. They seem to do well in tough conditions which I never expected, on top of that I've never had an issue at calving. They tick a lot of boxes.
"The Evans family are great people and easy to deal with. I would recommend their bulls to anyone."
The Bishops focus on producing high quality Limousin-infused weaners has led to the family taking out the best pen of heifers and overall reserve champion pen for two years straight at the Aussie Land and Livestock Weaner Show and Sale at Coolabunia.
"This is the true testament to the genetic improvement a Jen-Daview Limousin bull can provide."
While they aren't chasing any bulls this year, the Bishops will be attending the inaugural Coolabunia Limousin Bull and Female Sale on August 13 to show their support for Jen-Daview and the other sale vendors.
The Bishops country has received ample rain this year.
"It has been a welcome relief being able to string two good seasons together. It has given our cattle and country a chance to refresh after the dry period a few years ago."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
