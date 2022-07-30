Queensland Country Life
Limos adding bone and muscle in Bishops crossbreeding program

By Matt Sherrington
July 30 2022
Objective: The Bishop family, at Cushnie, west of Wondai, target the weaner market turning their Limousin-cross calves off at around nine months of age and preferably at 300kg-plus.

The Bishop family has been crossing Limousin bulls over their Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmaster and Angus breeders for added bone and muscle, which is helping them achieve the shape they're after in the progeny.

