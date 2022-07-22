Cow and weaner heifer prices firm at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded a total of 3562 head of cattle at Wednesday's prime and store sale.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Barcaldine, Tambo, Jericho, Quilpie, Aramac, Muttaburra and Longreach as well as further north from Richmond, Cloncurry and Mt Isa.
Advertisement
Cow and weaner heifer prices remained firm with feeder steer pricing back between 10-20c.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 338c, average 314c, and bulls over 450kg made 240c, average 222c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 236c, average 180c, cows 400-500kg made 360c, average 247c, and cows over 500kg reached 307c, to average 294c.
Heifers under 220kg made 422c, average 276c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 420c, averaging 334c, heifers 280-350kg reached 320c, average 287c, heifers 350-450kg made 400c, average 320c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 366c, averaging 326c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 537c, average 507c, steers 220-280kg sold to 436c, averaging 487c, steers 280-350kg made 514c, average 419c, steers 350-400kg reached 508c, average 402c, steers 400-550kg made 428c, average 390c, and steers over 550kg sold to 333c, average 322c.
Mickeys made to 508c, to average 413c.
Cows and calves made to $1520/unit, averaging $1472/unit.
Charolais cross steers from Tambo sold for 428c averaging 534.3kg returning $2288.08/hd. The Nobbies Grazing Co, The Nobbies, Cloncurry, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2220/hd. Tambo Station Pastoral Co, Tambo Station, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 305c averaging 670kg returning $2043.50/hd.
Kurrboo Livestock, Muttama, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 235c averaging 965kg returning $2267/hd. R and F Moyes, Dunraven, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 300c averaging 645kg returning $1935/hd. NJ Curley, Avington, Blackall, sold Brahman cows for 298.2c averaging 589kg returning $1757/hd.
Swan Hill Cattle Co, Swan Hill, Blackall, sold heavy Santa Gertrudis cows for 296.2c averaging 624kg returning $1850/hd. Mt Macquarie Past Trust, Alamay, Blackall, sold Simbrah cows for 296.2c averaging 614kg returning $1819/hd. Paul Gielis, Westerton, Longreach, sold good Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 494.2c averaging 395kg returning $1952/hd.
Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co, Lawn Hill, Mt Isa, sold an excellent run of Brahman steers for a top of 440.2c to average 402c averaging 367kg returning $1477/hd. ST and B Loudon, Newark, Jericho, sold good quality Simbrah Angus cross weaner steers for 536.2c averaging 230kg returning $1233/hd. They also sold Angus cross heifers for 420.2c averaging 222kg returning $938/hd.
EW and EM Moller, Edwinstowe, Jericho, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 305c averaging 660kg returning $2013/hd. Chandler Pastoral, Kyneton, Barcaldine, sold fat Santa Gertrudis heifers for 342c averaging 597kg returning $2044/hd.
KEC and JA Gordon, Elkantara, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 484c averaging 360kg returning $1743/hd. RJ Murphy, Everton, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to a top of 295c averaging 586.9kg returning $1731/hd. T and J Terry, Inverness, Muttaburra, sold Brahman cows to a top of 300c averaging 508kg returning $1524/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.