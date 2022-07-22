The body of a 47-year-old man was discovered in floodwaters at Nanango early this morning.
Emergency services were called out at 5:30am after reports that a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters at Brown Street, Nanango.
After a search and rescue operation was conducted, a body was recovered from floodwaters near Sandy Creek Bridge at 8:15am.
Queensland Police diving unit officers are currently at the scene and are searching for the vehicle.
Police media have confirmed that investigations will continue and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
