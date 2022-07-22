Queensland Country Life
Ryegrass in Queensland an 'emerging threat', experts say

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
July 22 2022 - 8:00am
Ryegrass infestation near Norwin on the Darling Downs. Picture: QAAFI

It costs southern winter crop growers $93 million a year in revenue and now annual ryegrass is being called an "emerging threat" to northern areas and summer crops.

Brandon Long

