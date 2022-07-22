Unreserved clearing sale after Roma country sold

AN unreserved clearing sale will be held following the sale of the 768 hectare (1897 acre) Roma district property Brolga.
Brolga was initially passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.7 million. However, following several inspections in the following week, marketing agent Rob Wildermuth said the property was placed under contract at a significantly higher price.
Advertisement
The unreserved on-property clearing sale will be held on July 30.
Located 30km south west of Roma in the Mount Abundance district, Kerry and Merryl Versace's property features exceptional quality soil types, equally suitable for cropping or grazing.
Brolga is described as slightly undulating with watercourses crossing the property.
There are 541ha of self-mulching black soils open downs country, which has been cultivated.
The 227ha of pasture country features Mitchell, Flinders, buffel, bambatsi, and Queensland blue grasses.
Improvements include a three bay steel frame machinery shed and a lockable shed with a concrete floor.
It was the first time Brolga had been offered since 1954.
The marketing of Brolga was handled by Rob Wildermuth, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.