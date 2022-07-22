Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Unreserved clearing sale after Roma country sold

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN unreserved clearing sale will be held following the sale of the 768 hectare (1897 acre) Roma district property Brolga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.