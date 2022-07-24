Queensland Country Life
Cotton Seed Distributors launches new podcast Cotton Yarns

July 24 2022 - 12:00am
CSD extension agronomist Angus Marshall is hosting a new industry podcast. Picture: Brandon Long

Seed company Cotton Seed Distributors has launched a new podcast filled with industry experts and timely topics.

