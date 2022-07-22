Highly prized Brisbane Valley breeder country

TWO highly prized Brisbane Valley breeder blocks are headed to market.
To be auctioned by Shepherdson and Boyd in Toogoolawah on August 24, the properties are Bonnie Doon and Limestone.
Boonie Doon features an extensive double frontage to the Brisbane River at Colinton.
The 285 hectares (702 acre) property has expansive Brisbane River flats, running to gently undulating ridges and hollows with a small area of hillier country.
Boonie Doon is said to safely carry 150-155 breeders with progeny removed as weaners.
Pastures include Callide and Katambora Rhodes, green panic, digitaria, kangaroo grass, Queensland blue grass, clovers and stylos.
Bonnie Doon has two main paddocks plus holding and cooler paddocks. There is also a solid set of cattle yards.
Other improvements include a two bedroom cabin with a deck, overlooking the Brisbane river, a garden shed and a carport.
Also on offer is Limestone, a nearby 224ha (553 acre) property in two freehold titles on Kangaroo Creek Road, Harlin.
Limestone features a large area of black soil flats running through to undulating ridges and hollows.
The property has been very well maintained and is carrying a heavy body of Queensland blue, Rhodes and some black spear grass.
Apple tree creek traverses the property.
Limestone is said to run 60-65 breeders with progeny through to weaners.
Both Bonnie Doon and Limestone will be auctioned by Shepherdson and Boyd in Toogoolawah on August 24.
Contact Mike Barry, 0427 165 665, Shepherdson and Boyd.
