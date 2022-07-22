Drought status may have been revoked for the Quilpie shire but there was still plenty for the RACQ Foundation and Drought Angels to do on a recent trip to the area.
The two organisations have been teaming up for the past five years to bring mechanical expertise and mental sustenance to droughted communities but COVID lockdowns prevented them from carrying out some of the excursions on the planning board.
With the relaxation of health regulations it was full steam ahead for the four Drought Angels personnel and 20 RACQ representatives, who visited 11 properties in the Bulloo and Quilpie shires, and helped out the Thargomindah and Quilpie golf clubs.
"Those communities were drought affected when we were supposed to go out two years ago," Drought Angels founder Tash Johnston said. "It might have rained in some of those places but it doesn't rain cash and cows."
One of those working with the RACQ Foundation was second year commercial electrical apprentice Elizabeth Hills from Brisbane, who joined the other volunteers, painters, carpenters and electricians among them.
She was a part of the Xelon Technologies Electrical team, along with co-CEOs Ben Davis and Steve Donaldson.
The first property they visited was Coolbinga Station, run by Dale and Dannielle Stevens, where they did a fit-out for the shearing quarters.
The Stevens hosted a property tour where the team saw firsthand the challenges faced.
"You could really see how hard the drought has hit them," Ms Hill said. A highlight of their stay was the grandma's apple slice made by Danielle's mother.
At Pinkinetta, owned by Kim and Alex Edwards, the team worked on putting in new spotlights at the main house and high bay shed lights in the machinery shed.
A couple of days of tiling followed.
Other properties visited included Dungivin and Monamby.
Ms Hill said she was grateful to have the opportunity to experience western hospitality and have a small chance to lighten their load, and she encouraged other young apprentices to get involved.
As well as "putting a bit of love", as Ms Johnston described it, into remote businesses where the press of drought meant maintenance and repairs had been put to one side, the workers fitted a new kitchen at the Quilpie Golf Club.
"They'll be able to have more functions now, which helps them out," Ms Johnston said.
She added that as well as being a great pick-me-up for those involved, some of the participants hadn't been far west and the undertaking gave them a better understanding of what was involved in living out west.
"The education and friendship that happens makes it a great week," she said.
While Drought Angels isn't currently as busy as it was at the peak of the drought, Ms Johnston said there was always something for them to do.
"We were born from drought but we've evolved to helping with all natural disasters," she said.
Last year it was the impacts of mouse plagues that they were dealing with, followed by the severe flooding in several districts.
It's anticipated another outreach with the RACQ Foundation will happen for Goondiwindi and Texas properties later this year, where the brunt of COVID lockdowns were felt.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
