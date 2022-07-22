Queensland Country Life
RACQ Foundation, Drought Angels team up for Quilpie, Bulloo shires

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 22 2022 - 1:00am
The Xelon Technologies Electrical team - Elizabeth Hills plus co-CEOs Ben Davis and Steve Donaldson - at work at Pinkinetta in the Quilpie district. Picture: supplied.

Drought status may have been revoked for the Quilpie shire but there was still plenty for the RACQ Foundation and Drought Angels to do on a recent trip to the area.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

