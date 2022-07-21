Queensland Country Life
Restocker yearling steers 200-280kg reach 690c,average 543c at Dalby

July 21 2022 - 9:00am
Well-bred yearlings sell to improved rates at Dalby

Agents at Dalby penned 5317 cattle on Wednesday, up by 788 head, with 942 from far western Queensland and 306 from NSW and the balance from the local supply area.

