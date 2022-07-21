Well-bred yearlings sell to improved rates at Dalby

Agents at Dalby penned 5317 cattle on Wednesday, up by 788 head, with 942 from far western Queensland and 306 from NSW and the balance from the local supply area.
All regular feeder buyers and wholesalers were present along with a full panel of restockers, however not all export processors were represented.
Advertisement
The yarding was mixed with several runs of well-bred yearlings, cows and bullocks which sold to improved rates.
Most of the other classes sold to cheaper trends with the exception of well-bred yearling steers. The lesser quality lines received limited competition.
Heavy yearling feeder steers were back by 11c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed also reduced in price along with grown steers, however bullocks to processors gained by 28c. Heavy cows reduced in price by 20c/kg.
A large sample of yearling steers in the 200-280kg range to restockers made to 690c to average 543c/kg. Yearling steers over 280kg returning to the paddock averaged 557c and made to 576c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to feed made 558c to average 503c with those to restockers selling to 560c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made 432c and those to background made 468c/kg. Yearling heifers over 330kg to feed made 460c to average 404c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to feed sold to 448c and averaged 418c/kg.
Grown steers to feed held firm selling to 440c and averaged 439c/kg with bullocks to processors selling to 444c and averaging 382c/kg. Grown heifers to the wholesale meat trade made 406c to average 371c/kg.
Light weight cows to processors averaged 286c and sold to 290c/kg. Good heavy score 3 cows made 325c to average 296c/kg. Heavy bulls made 320c to average 248c/kg. Cows and calves sold to $2775/unit with PTIC cows to $1850/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.