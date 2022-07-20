QUEENSLAND'S State of Origin stronghold over NSW continued off the footy field last week when the sunshine state claimed top honours at the National Working Cattle Dog Championships at Toogoolawah.
The battle for state supremacy capped off the annual four-day event on Sunday with Queensland coming out on top 563 points to 545.
More than 500 dogs competed at the Toogoolawah showgrounds in a bid to be the nation's best across the open, novice and maiden categories.
Jamie Sturrock came out on top of the open competition with his dog Craiglee Seth, while Anthony Mulder claimed the novice competition with his dog Shadowvale Cheese and Charlie Brummer was victorious in the maiden competition with his dog CB Austin.
Queensland Working Cattle Dog Trial Association coordinated the annual showcase, which was the biggest event it had ever run.
Association treasurer Liz Hughes, Electra, Bundaberg, said a total of 634 runs took place on top of the State of Origin competition, which included 12 runs.
"A normal competition might include 25 to 30 handlers and maybe 100 to 130 runs and this time we had 56 handlers and a total of 648 runs," she said.
"It is by far and away the biggest trial we have ever run, which was really pleasing because a lot of effort went into it.
"There was a pretty good crowd that came along and hopefully everyone who did take a look really enjoyed themselves."
The association, which runs trials most weekends, will now turn its attention to the Queensland state championships at Comet from September 2 to September 4 and the association's annual futurity competition at Rockland Spring from September 9 to September 11.
