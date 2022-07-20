Queensland Country Life
Queensland dogs claim bragging rights at national champs

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 20 2022 - 5:00am
Jamie Sturrock, his dog Craiglee Seth, Anthony Mulder with Shadowvale Cheese and Charlie Brummer with CB Austin. Picture: Annette Eggleston, Framed Forever Fotos

QUEENSLAND'S State of Origin stronghold over NSW continued off the footy field last week when the sunshine state claimed top honours at the National Working Cattle Dog Championships at Toogoolawah.

