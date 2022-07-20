Kindee Pastoral sold their annual run of weaners at the Roma store sale this week, with the run of 571 head highlighting the year's biggest yarding of 9757 head.
The first pen of 336 steers sold for 522.85c/kg at an average weight of 373.12kg, returning $1950.89 per head, while the second pen of 235 steers reached 519.49c/kg, averaging 358.21kg and returning $1860.87 per head.
The cattle sold at this year's sale were Angus, Charolais and Santa Gertrudis cross steers, with the heifers being retained on farm to reach feeder trade weights.
Andrew Murray said the family were pleased with the sale of their weaners, despite prices coming back over the last few weeks.
"We've been selling in the Roma yards for 47 odd years, but we just take the market on the day," he said.
"Some years you have the champagne and some years you get the XXXX."
"Normally we would sell about 1300, but we kept 750 back on properties because the season is so good and we've never been able to do that before.
"I guess what we're doing is turning grass into cash and that's a nice situation to have."
This year the Murray family also sold a line of cattle on Auctions Plus, with Mr Murray saying they were trialling a combination of paddock sales and selling over the rail for something a bit different.
Recent rainfall delayed the sale of the Kindee weaners by about three weeks and Mr Murray said it also had an effect on where their cattle were sold to.
"Traditionally what's happened is they've gone onto oat crops around Goondiwindi and Morree, but it's been a bit cold down there and a bit wet, so that wasn't occurring as much this year."
Mr Murray said that this could be Kindee's best season in around 50 years, with plenty of water and feed on both their properties, Muya at Injune and Cowangah at Taroom.
"Both properties are looking outstanding, there's lots of water around," he said.
"We've also got a little bit of clover for the first time in a long time but it's probablu the best season we've had in about 50 years."
