Kindee cattle return $1950/head at Roma store sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:00am
Lachlan Murray, James Murray, Andrew Murray, Muya Mananger Raymond Schmidt, Jane Murray, Rob Hobson, and Stuart Murray at the Roma Store Sale. Picture: Supplied

Kindee Pastoral sold their annual run of weaners at the Roma store sale this week, with the run of 571 head highlighting the year's biggest yarding of 9757 head.

