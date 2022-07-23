Farmers feeling workforce pinch

Jobs Queensland's Anticipating Future Skills is suggesting an additional 8788 people will be needed to support agriculture, forestry and fishing in Queensland by 2025. That sounds like good news, however for farmers who are already behind the eight-ball and struggling to find enough staff to operate their farming enterprises today, this is a daunting figure. There are farmers who are not planting labor intensive crops this season because they are concerned they will not be able to find enough staff come harvest time. This is not a good situation for the sector or for the future of food production for Queensland.

