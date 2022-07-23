Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Workforce pinch impacting Queensland farmers and future food production

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers feeling workforce pinch

Agriculture is the backbone of the Queensland economy and the lifeblood of regional communities. The growing world population is increasing the global demand for food and according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, the world must increase agricultural output by 70 per cent over the next 20 years to meet this demand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.