Another tax year rolls around

If you received a COVID-19 Disaster Payment due to being required to isolate and unable to work, this amount is not taxable and should not be included in your tax return. However if you received a Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment which was administered through Services Australia, this is taxable. You would have received advice from Services Australia confirming the amounts you received. This amount will need to be manually added to your tax return as it will not be shown in the prefill details.