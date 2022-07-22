Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership Round 11 had a 36-5 win for South Burnett Thrashers over Chinchilla for their second home game at T.J. O'Neill Oval. Roma won against the Emus, and Dalby won against the Bears. Dalby is atop the C Grade ladder seven competition points clear of Roma Echidnas in second place, South Burnett in third, followed by Toowoomba Rangers in fourth.