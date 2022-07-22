Downs Rugby's race towards Senior Finals: Super Saturday 1 on August 13 has well and truly begun.
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade top of the table clash was held at Riddles Oval with Goondiwindi Emus celebrating their Old Boys Day with a close battle against last year's Risdon Cup grand final opponent the Toowoomba Rangers.
It was a big defensive first half from the Emus posting two penalty goals, and Rangers converting a try to lead 7-6 at half-time. It was a great second half as both teams threw everything at each other. After two tries, Emus led by a dozen.
Rangers scored a late try but Goondiwindi held on to a 18-13 win for their seventh successive win for the season and the top position on the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup Ladder with three rounds remaining. They are tied on competition points with Rangers (second) but are 247 ahead on points difference.
In round 12 of the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup USQ Saints had a convincing win over Roma Echidnas 65-5 at Rowden Park with R. Tagituimua bagging a hat-trick of tries. Toowoomba Bears had a narrow 15-12 victory over Gatton Black Pigs, while the Dalby Wheatmen had a big 45-17 victory over the Condamine Cods.
On the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup ladder are 1. Goondiwindi Emus, 2. Toowoomba Rangers, 3. Dalby Wheatmen, 4. USQ Saints. One competition point shy of fourth place is the Toowoomba Bears. What race in less than a month for Super Saturday #1 finals berths!
Queensland Country Under 19s played against NSW U19 Country at the Gold Coast last night and play against NSW U19 Country once again tomorrow at 3pm. View the livestream on QCRU Facebook. Xavier Power-Smith (Goondiwindi) and Sam Morris and Declan Pickard (Toowoomba Bears) are representing Queensland Country.
Downs Rugby players comprise a third of the 2022 Queensland Country Heelers senior men's side including Brian Chong Nee, Peter Welsh, Will Jackson (Toowoomba Bears), Michael Debney, John Vinson (Toowoomba Rangers), Sam Warby (Condamine Cods), and Levi Power (Goondiwindi Emus).
STAG Machinery CaseIH Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s carnivals will be held at Gold Park and John Ritter Oval, Dalby this Saturday. Roma Echidnas White are still atop the ladder 12 competition points clear of the Toowoomba Bears side in second place. Condamine Codettes are third, USQ Saints fourth, Roma Echidnas Blue fifth and Rangers Bullettes sixth after eight rounds.
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership Round 12 had victories for Condamine, Goondiwindi and St George. Goondiwindi is 10 competition points clear of St George in second place, followed by Dalby third and Toowoomba Rangers fourth. Condamine Cods is only two competition points away from fourth place.
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership Round 11 had a 36-5 win for South Burnett Thrashers over Chinchilla for their second home game at T.J. O'Neill Oval. Roma won against the Emus, and Dalby won against the Bears. Dalby is atop the C Grade ladder seven competition points clear of Roma Echidnas in second place, South Burnett in third, followed by Toowoomba Rangers in fourth.
Downs Rugby's senior grand final day at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium on Saturday August 27 is getting closer. The Super Saturday finals series begins on Saturday August 13 at the A Grade minor premier's venue.
