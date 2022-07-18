Quality yearling steers and heifers on offer at Toowoomba

The supply of stock improved by 106 head to 346 at Toowoomba on Monday.
All the usual processors were present along with a full panel of feeder buyers and wholesalers with a large line up of restockers and onlookers.
The penning was dominated by quality yearling steers and heifers with only a very small sample of bullocks and heavy cows.
Prices for light weight yearling steers to feed sold to rates the same as last week with those returning to the paddock improving by 6c/kg. Yearling steers to feed eased slightly. Yearling heifers to feed maintained prices similar to the previous sale. Bullocks and cows were in numbers to small to reliably quote.
Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range to feed for the domestic market made 548c to average 527c with restockers paying to 560c for an average of 495c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to feed averaged 471c and sold to 508c/kg.
Yearling heifers in the 200-280kg range to background made 470c to average 428c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 456c and sold to 462c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to feed made 478c to average 453c/kg.
Grown steers to feed averaged 351c and sold to 364c/kg. Full mouth bullocks made 333c/kg. The best heavy score 4 cows made 324c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers averaged 439c and made to 468c/kg.
Best cows a/c Kahler family, Geham, sold to $2512 with cull dairy cows a/c D Otto returned $2311. Heavy heifers a/c Donohoe family, Kilbirnie, sold in pen lots to top of $2147.
Heavy feeder steers a/c Lewis Puschmann, Plainby, sold to $2244. Simmental steers ex Geham weighing 440kg returned $2213. Light weight Santa steers ex Karara returned $1061.
