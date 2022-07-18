Weaner steers average $90 higher

Numbers remained subdued across the AuctionsPlus cattle sales last week, with the total offering of 12,809 head down 2 per cent on the previous week.
Most categories registered prices easing, while competition for breeding females was isolated to the quality lines.
Prices across heavier steer and heifer categories eased considerably while clearance rates also reflected a cautious market.
A lower offering of 200-280kg steers saw the 1439 head achieve a 75pc clearance rate while prices averaged $90 higher at $1657/head.
From Tambo, a line of 95 Shorthorn/Santa Gertrudis steers aged six to nine months and weighing 250kg lwt returned $1650/head or 659c/kg lwt.
The 280-330kg category was the single largest offering but the category registered the largest price fall across the steer categories, down $128 to average $1800/head.
The 330-400kg steers averaged $82 lower to average $2055/head with an increased offering of 1021 head reaching a 45pc clearance.
Heifers 200-280kg had the largest offering with 1412 head back slightly to average $9 higher at $1401/head.
The 808 head offered in the 280-330kg category averaged $1611, back $92 to reach 46pc clearance.
Heifers 330-400kg registered the sharpest fall in prices, with the 450 head averaging $217 lower at $1732/head.
From Clermont, a line of 75 Angus/Angus cross heifers aged 16 to 20 months and weighing 363.5kg lwt returned $1640/head.
PTIC heifers ranged from $1500-$3460/head to average $2504, back $87.
PTIC cows also fell, down $230 to average $2420/head. The 1614 head reached a 30pc clearance rate.
Sheep and lamb offerings across AuctionsPlus sales were subdued, with only 38,782 head offered, down 29pc.
Crossbred lamb numbers eased, with 3929 head offered, down 31pc with a 55pc clearance rate. Prices averaged $139/head, up $4.
Merino wether lambs eased, with the 2978 head offered and averaged $112/head, back $24.
First-cross ewe lamb numbers jumped slightly, with 2962 head offered, up 23pc. Averaging $156/head, prices eased $26.
SIL Merino ewes registered the largest offering for the week, with 8114 head offered. Prices averaged $185/head, back $17.
SIL first-cross ewes listings increased, with 4038 head offered, up 3pc with the category averaging $240/head, back $6.
SIL shedding breed ewes saw 1122 head offered, averaging $348/head, up $117.
Station mated shedding breed ewes averaged $432/head, up $152, with the small offering of 509 head experiencing strong demand.
Ewe and lamb listings for the week registered a total of 1409 head offered, up 47pc. Merino ewe and lamb lines made up majority of the offering, with the 888 head averaging $238/head, down $2.
