Steers 200-280kg average $90 higher at $1657/head

July 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Weaner steers average $90 higher

CATTLE

Numbers remained subdued across the AuctionsPlus cattle sales last week, with the total offering of 12,809 head down 2 per cent on the previous week.

