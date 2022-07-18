B and L Dunn, Beaudesert, sold lighter weight Simmental feeder bullocks for $2120/hd. Tancred sold Charolais cross feeder steers for $2090/hd. Tandora, Maryborough, sold their usual top-quality line of Charolais and Limo cross steers with pens of the Charolais cross selling for $1840, $1810 and $1800/hd. The Tandora Limo cross steers topped at $1770/hd.

