Shepherdson and Boyd yarded 3465 head for their July weaner and store sale.
The yarding was predominantly made up of quality lines of weaners and a small portion of older backgrounder cattle and feeders.
The market is showing signs of downward pressure on prices with plenty of buyers still handling numbers at reduced rates.
B and L Dunn, Beaudesert, sold lighter weight Simmental feeder bullocks for $2120/hd. Tancred sold Charolais cross feeder steers for $2090/hd. Tandora, Maryborough, sold their usual top-quality line of Charolais and Limo cross steers with pens of the Charolais cross selling for $1840, $1810 and $1800/hd. The Tandora Limo cross steers topped at $1770/hd.
Luck Farming, Mt Mort, sold Charbray weaner steer for $1750/hd. Wayne Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1710/hd. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1700/hd.
Glenvale Pastoral, Jimna, sold a quality line of Angus cross weaner steers topping at $1610/hd. B and A McLoughlin sold Limo cross weaner steers for $1600/hd. Sue Lee, Crows Nest, sold Simmental cross weaner steers for $1590/hd.
Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold a quality line of Brangus cross weaner steers $1520/hd. Eskdale Cattle sold their third run of weaner steers for the year topping at $1530/hd. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold quality Santa and Charolais steers for $1520/hd.
D and F Williamson sold Charolais cross weaners steers for $1640/hd. G and D Francis, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1580/hd. G and H Young, Eidsvold, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $1510/hd. All Beef Ent sold Angus cross weaner steer for $1520/hd.
Green Dale Trading, Tambo, sold a line of quality Angus cross weaner heifers topping at $1580/hd and the Charbray cross heifers topped at $2080/hd. Tandora, Maryborough, sold a line of Charolais cross weaner heifers with pens selling for $1910/hd, $1690/hd and $1600/hd.
Moteham P/L sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1260/hd. Eskdale Cattle sold a quality line of Charolais cross heifers topping at $1260/hd. B and A Mcloughlin sold a quality pen of Charolais cross heifers for $1220/hd. P and R Smith, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross heifers for $1300/hd.
Wayne Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross heifers for $1230/hd. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1200/hd. Tammy Conroy, Bryden, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1240/hd. G and D Francis sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1220/hd.
