Weaner heifers top at $1910/hd at Toogoolawah

July 18 2022 - 4:00am
Light weight Simmental cross feeder bullocks account B and L Dunn sold for $2120/hd.

Shepherdson and Boyd yarded 3465 head for their July weaner and store sale.

