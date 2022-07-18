Queensland Country Life
Angus weaner steers sell for $1680 at Eumundi

July 18 2022 - 5:00am
Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold Hereford cross steer calves for $1150 st Eumundi sale.

There were 202 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.

