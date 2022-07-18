There were 202 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
The market saw a slight increase for younger cattle, while cows and feeders remained firm.
Andrew Smeeton, Belli Park, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for $1790. Daniel Richards, Kilcoy, sold backgrounder steers for $1920 and Angus vealer heifers for $1110. Marissa Johns, Woodford, sold Speckle Park male calves for $1150.
Ian McCombes, Cooloolabin, sold a pen of store cows for $1490. Kathryn Bennett, Stony Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1880. Russell Janke, Kenilworth, sold Droughtmaster heifer calves for $1010.
Matthew Trace, Moy Pocket, sold Friesian vealer male calves for $950. Rodney Garrett, Kandanga Creek, sold lines of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1155 and $1110. Van Der Walt Family Trust, Clear Mountain, sold Droughtmaster store cows for $1600.
Tamara and Shane Bennett, Hunchy, sold Angus weaner steers for $1680. Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold Hereford cross steer calves for $1150. Peter Rough, Moy Pocket, sold Speckle Park calves, three to four months, for $740.
