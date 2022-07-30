A variety of breed leading domestic and international genetics will be offered at the inaugural Coolabunia Limousin Bull and Female Sale being held at the Coolabunia Saleyards, on Saturday, August 13, from 10am.
In all, the debut sales' 10 vendors have selected 42 lots for the catalogue, consisting of 37 first-rate Limousin bulls, and five impeccably bred females.
Sale coordinator Brent Evans said all the vendors are excited to be a part of the sale for it's first year.
"We felt there was a need for the sale from a buyers perspective due to the growing demand for Limousin bulls, while also providing our new energetic sale group with an outlet through which to sell our bulls," Mr Evans said.
He said the 2022 draft is an exciting line up of bulls.
"The Limousin breed has progressed a long way over recent years, now offering the industry cattle that have the ability to lay down cover whilst maintaining the carcase merits the breed known for."
Mr Evans said more and more emphasis is being placed on docility in cattle.
"Since the inception of the Docility Scoring EBV in the Limousin breed the effort breeders have put into this trait has been astounding.
"We have a line of bulls catalogued that are fit, industry focused young sires suitable for vealer production to feeder steer growers or bullock fatteners, for all commercial cattlemen."
Mr Evans said the sale group has received demand for Limousin bulls through most of Queensland as well as from the southern states.
"We've had enquiry from areas such as Dingo and Capella in Central Queensland, Roma and surrounding districts in the west as well as the South East, and from Southern and Central New South Wales."
Those unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home through the Elite Livestock Auctions inline platform.
All sale lots will be at the saleyards, ready for inspection, from the night of Thursday, August 11. A barbecue will be provided for people coming through on the Friday afternoon. Prior inspections can be organised with the vendors or by contacting a GDL Agent.
The Coolabunia Saleyards, is a tick clearing facility so all bulls will be able to move straight to clean country. All bulls are fully vaccinated for safe movement into tick infected zones. The sale committee will work with vendors to organise getting there bulls home in a safe and timely manner.
The catalogue can be viewed now on the Limousin Australia website or the GDL website. To obtain a hard copy version please contact a vendor and they can get one sent out to you.
For sale enquiries please contact the sale vendors or Brent Evans on 0447 440 477.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
