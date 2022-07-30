Queensland Country Life
Inaugural Coolabunia Limousin sale to be a cracker

By Matt Sherrington
July 30 2022 - 10:00pm
A total of 10 vendors have selected 37 first-rate Limousin bulls, and five impeccably bred females for the inaugural Coolabunia Limousin Bull and Female Sale being held at the Coolabunia Saleyards, on August 13.

A variety of breed leading domestic and international genetics will be offered at the inaugural Coolabunia Limousin Bull and Female Sale being held at the Coolabunia Saleyards, on Saturday, August 13, from 10am.

