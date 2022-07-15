Kingaroy's Jason Livingstone and Monto's Girlie Goody claimed top honours at the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition held in Biloela.
Now in it's 34th year, the competition accumulated 520 entries, including 207 grass fed and 313 grain fed entries drawn from the Callide and Dawson regions.
Over 140 beef producers and industry representatives attended the the presenation on Friday night at the Biloela ANZAC Memorial Club.
Jason Livingstone, who wasn't present on the evening to accept his award, took out the prestigious Grand Champion Carcase award.
His top carcase was entered into the single grain assisted steer or heifer (0-4 teeth) class 250-420kg dressed. .
The Limousin steer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 352.70kg.
The champion scored the best for eye muscle area in the overall class, scoring 104 sq cm for EMA.
He also scored 2 for marbling and had 8 millimetre P8 and 5mm rib fat measurements.
Monto's Girlie Goody of Malakoff, was named the Most Successful Exhibitor of the competition.
The self-proclaimed carcase junkie first entered cattle into the competition in 1988.
This was Girlie's first time not knowing she had one an award, having spent 32 years working as treasurer and in the data collection for the competition.
Ms Goody was awarded a life-membership for her service to the Callide Dawson competition in 2021.
Champion Grassfed Steer Carcase presented to Rowanlea Cattle Company, Calliope and reserve champion Chris and Sharyn Holmes, Terence Vale, Theodore.
Champion Grassfed Heifer Carcase awarded to B Zimpel and reserve champion Burleigh Estates P/L.
Champion Grainfed Steer Carcase was awarded to Girlie Goody, with reserve presented to MJ and NP Lorimer.
Champion Grainfed Trade Steer was awarded to A & N Kurtz and reserve champion Lindsay Blanch.
Champion Grainfed Trade Heifer was awarded to Girlie Goodie of Monto and reserve champion prize went to Chris and Sharyn Holmes, Terence Vale, Theodore.
Bonnie Maynard's Senepol Belmont Red cross steer placed first in the best live weight gain for a steer in the feedlot, with a daily weight gain of 2.76kg.
In the trade steers section, Gyranda Pastoral's Santa Gertrudis steer had the top daily weight gain of 2.34kg, entering the feedlot at 316kg and had a final weight of 480kg.
Gyranda Pastoral continued their live weight dominance, with their Santa trade heifer winning the class with a daily weight gain of 2.14kg.
Teys Australia, Biloela, most suitable carcase award went to Kooralbyn Holdings P/L.
Encouragement prize, sponsored by Queensland Country Life, was awarded to Renemark and Sharlor.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service benefited to the tune of $4640 as a result of the competition through the charity auction held on the night.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report on the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition in the July 28 print edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
