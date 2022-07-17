A huge eight-race program greeted racegoers at Blackall's July meeting, thanks to races from other washed-out meetings being allocated to the day.
Portable yards had to be put up to accommodate the 80 horses nominated for the day, headlined by the Noel Allom Memorial Cup, honouring the stock and station agent who died in a plane crash 20km north of Roma in September 1989.
Noel had been a valuable part of the racing scene in Blackall in the years that he worked in the district.
It was a glorious sunny afternoon, one of the warmest in weeks, giving people from near and far a chance to dress up in the black and white with a touch of red theme.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
