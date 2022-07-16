Queensland growers will have access to the latest in industry research and innovation if they attend the GRDC grains research updates later this month.
Dubbed "must-attend" events by organisers, the Miles update will kick off the Queensland series on July 26, with each agenda selected with input from local growers and agronomists to ensure topics meet grower interest.
The updates then move to Pittsworth on July 27 and finish in Goondiwindi on July 28.
GRDC national grain storage extension project coordinator Chris Warrick will be presenting at all three events, with timely information on managing chickpea and cereal quality in on farm storage.
NSW DPI cereal plant pathologist Dr Steven Simpfendorfer will also be providing an update on crown rot management, with growers urged to be cautious of the disease this year due to high occurrences last year and ongoing wet conditions.
GRDC senior regional manager Gillian Meppem said the updates were the perfect opportunity for growers and advisers to network with industry and learn about the ways in which the grains industry was evolving.
"These regional events aim to deliver the latest in news, research and technology through presentations tailored to each region, to ensure that growers and advisers can apply the research presented to their farm businesses," she said.
"The research updates aim to give growers an opportunity to learn how they can use GRDC investment to improve their profitability and work through the challenges impacting grains production in their regions."
GRDC grower relations manager north Graeme Sandral said the update programs had been carefully planned to bring the latest, targeted research, development and extension to growers to help them make the most out of a wet season.
"The northern region had a challenging start to the 2022 season, with untimely rainfall causing implications for sowing windows, crop protection and logistics," he said.
"Now that most growers have crops in the ground, we wanted to ensure they have access to the latest information that could help them increase their productivity and capitalise on good soil moisture.
"Looking at how to best manage input applications, especially considering high commodity prices, and disease threats, is a common theme at this winter series of updates and is a must-attend for growers, advisers and grains industry professionals."
To register for an event or to learn more about the program, visit the ICAN Rural website.
