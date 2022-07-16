Queensland Country Life
GRDC grains research updates rolling through Queensland

July 16 2022 - 8:00pm
Winter crops are on the agenda at this month's GRDC updates. Picture: Brandon Long

Queensland growers will have access to the latest in industry research and innovation if they attend the GRDC grains research updates later this month.

