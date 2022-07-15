Queensland Country Life
FMD outbreak would be 'devastating' for Goondiwindi, council says

Updated July 15 2022 - 4:19am, first published 1:00am
Goondiwindi Region Mayor Lawrence Springborg is urging all residents to help protect the region from FMD.

Goondiwindi's mayor is urging all residents to pitch in to protect the region due to the "devastating" effect a foot and mouth disease outbreak would have on its $591 million agriculture industry.

