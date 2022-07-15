Steers reach 648c at Dalby

Agents penned 4529 head up by 2277 at Dalby this week with 1105 from far western Queensland and 150 from NSW, with the balance from the usual supply areas.
The penning contained quality runs of well finished cows and bulls with lines of heavy and light weight yearling feeder and restocker steers and heifers with any price variations, mainly quality related.
All the usual export processors were present and operating along with a large panel of feeder buyers and restockers.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made 620c to average 602c/kg. A large sample of yearling steers in the 200-280kg range returned to the paddock at 648c to average 555c/kg. Yearling steers over 280kg to background made 570c to average 548c/kg.
Yearling steers in the 330-400kg range returning to the paddock sold to 564c and averaged 523c firm on last week. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made 562c to average 519c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed sold to 522c and averaged 489c/kg.
A large sample of yearling heifers to background made 550c to average 461c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made 470c to average 441c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to feed sold to 476c/kg.
Bullocks to processors sold to 383c and averaged 352c back by 25c/kg. Well finished grown steers to the wholesale meat trade sold to 498c and averaged 416c/kg. Grown heifers to feed made 420c/kg.
Light weight cows to restockers sold to 334c/kg. Good western score 3 cows held firm selling to 340c and averaging 321c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers averaged 475c and sold to 498c/kg. Heavy bulls in large numbers fell by 30c and sold to 331c/kg. Cows and calves sold from $1200 to $2350/unit.
