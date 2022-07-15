Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yearling steers 200-280kg returned to the paddock at 648c, average 555c, at Dalby

July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steers reach 648c at Dalby

Agents penned 4529 head up by 2277 at Dalby this week with 1105 from far western Queensland and 150 from NSW, with the balance from the usual supply areas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.