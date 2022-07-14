Queensland Country Life
Lightweight steers top at 602c, average 557c at Blackall

July 14 2022 - 7:00am
Lightweight steers top the charts at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded a total of 2680 head in this week's prime and store sale.

