Lightweight steers top the charts at Blackall

B J Mathews, Vejovis, Stonehenge, sold a run of Santa cross prime heifers and cows with the heifers selling to 350.2c weighing 528kg to return $1850/hd, the cows in the draft topped at 295.2c weighing 613kg to return $1809/kg. Argyle Pastoral Co, Rutchillo, Julia Creek, sold Brahman bulls to top at 280c weighing 745kg to return $2087/hd.

