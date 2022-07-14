Lightweight steers top the charts at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded a total of 2680 head in this week's prime and store sale.
Cattle were sourced locally in Blackall and from surrounding districts of Jericho, Alpha and Stonehenge and as far north as Julia Creek.
Numbers were firm for all categories this week.
Lightweight steers topped the charts with the 0-220kg range bringing in an average of 557.9c/kg returning $1366.79/hd.
Light weight heifers also saw firm prices with the highest average being 374.8c/kg.
The lighter scale bulls reached an average of 380.6c/kg. Cows and calves reached a head price of $2750, while the heavy weight cows reached an average of 292.8c.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 410c, average 380c, and bulls over 450kg made 286c, average 238c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 300c, average 181c, cows 400-500kg made 316c, average 257c, and cows over 500kg reached 320c, to average 292c.
Heifers under 220kg made 452c, average 374c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 422c, averaging 365c, heifers 280-350kg reached 398c, average 345c, heifers 350-450kg made 392c, average 354c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 382c, averaging 336c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 570c, average 469c, steers 220-280kg sold to 602c, averaging 557c, steers 280-350kg made 560c, average 491c, steers 350-400kg reached 520c, average 429c, steers 400-550kg made 448c, average 412c, and steers over 550kg sold to 312c, average 287c.
Mickeys made to 554c, to average 452c.
Cows and calves made to $2750/unit, averaging $2181/unit.
DP Wells and LT and MJ Hanrahan, Lisgool, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster steers for 538.2c weighing 227.2kg to return $1222. WG Britton, Sandila, Boulia, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 302.2c weighing 677kg to return $2047/hd. TN and SG Pegler, Alni, Winton, sold Shorthorn cows for 315c weighing 691kg to return $2178.
Brahman cross cows from Tambo sold for 295c averaging 573.3kg returning $1691.33/hd. Droughtmaster steers also from Tambo sold for 506.2c averaging 361.9kg returning $1832.05/hd. R and C Hall, Betanga, Alpha, sold Charolais cross steers for 507.2c averaging 348.3kg returning $1766.75/hd.
B J Mathews, Vejovis, Stonehenge, sold a run of Santa cross prime heifers and cows with the heifers selling to 350.2c weighing 528kg to return $1850/hd, the cows in the draft topped at 295.2c weighing 613kg to return $1809/kg. Argyle Pastoral Co, Rutchillo, Julia Creek, sold Brahman bulls to top at 280c weighing 745kg to return $2087/hd.
B J Mathews, Vejovis, Stonehenge, sold Santa cross steers 422.2c weighing 535kg to return $2258.77/hd. Cambridge Cattle Co, Burgoyne, Jericho, sold a run of Brahman cross heifers topping at 350.2c weighing 422kg to return $1479.60/hd. Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall, sold Simmental cross cows for 310.2c weighing 700.5kg returning $2173/hd.
La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster kill heifers for 320.2c weighing 602kg to return $1928/hd. Camberwarra Cattle Co, Camberwarra, Corfield, sold Santa steers for 520.2c weighing 352kg to return $1831/hd.
G and B Terry Investments, Lerida, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for 422.2c weighing 468 to return $1976/hd. They also sold trade feeder steer for 466.2c weighing 391kg to return $1823/hd. Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall, sold Simmental cross cows and calves for $2750/unit.
