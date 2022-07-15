Queensland Country Life
Research into untapped genetic potential of wheat reveals global yields could be doubled

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 7:00am
Global wheat harvests are in the region of 750 million tonnes, but a group of scientists believe production could be doubled, without having to use more land.

A ground-breaking research study focused on improving wheat yield has revealed global production is only half of what it could be.

