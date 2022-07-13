Maranoa Regional Council held their second annual Royal Flying Doctor Service charity cattle sale on Tuesday at the Roma Saleyards.
The council committed to donating 50 per cent of the live weight and open auction selling fees for each head sold at the sale.
RFDS Queensland Board Director Bruce Scott said he expected the final donation to be in excess of $50,000.
"Every dollar goes to the Royal Flying Doctor Service to ensure that we're constantly improving the facilities we provide," he said.
"It could be at the base, it could be on the aircraft themselves for greater patient comfort, which is always a priority because our care is hospital level care.
"Whether it's $2 or more, that $2 could well buy a bandage for one of our medical chests, it could it could be as simple as that.
"It all goes provide the very best health care service, as we know the flying doctor goes to where no other service goes or wants to go.
"It is not just for those people who live there, but for the many, many thousands of people outside the reach of a doctor or medical service."
Mr Scott said that a number of people stopped to make donations on the day, including some tourists from Western Australia who were enjoying the saleyard tour, and another group on their way home from the Big Red Bash at Birdsville.
"It's wonderful to have the support of the local council and of course the saleyard administrators, agents and other contractors.
"It's humbling to see the support and the comments we get about the RFDS."
The large yarding of 7300 head made it the perfect day for the charity sale, with many vendors and buyers getting behind the cause.
