Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sam Connolly and Ryan Rogers finally tie the knot in Charters Towers

July 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A relaxed country style wedding was how Sam Connolly and Ryan Rogers described their long-awaited nuptials at Leahton Park Texas Longhorns in Charters Towers on May 21.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.